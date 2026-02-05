Andhra University To Host First National Women’s Ayurveda Conference

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University will host the inaugural Women’s Ayurveda Parishad Conference (WAPCON–2026) on February 6 and 7, vice-chancellor professor G.P. Rajasekhar announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

Expressing pride that Andhra University has been selected as the venue for the first-of-its-kind national conference, he said the event would be a significant addition to the university’s centenary celebrations.

The two-day conference will be held at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road and is being jointly organised by the Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and Andhra University’s Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Women’s Studies Centre, with support from the Ministry of AYUSH.

“We are organising a prestigious conference with the support of the ministry of AYUSH that will benefit society and contribute to women’s empowerment,” Rajasekhar said, highlighting the relevance of hosting the event during the centenary year.

The conference, themed ‘Swastha Nari – Sashakt Bharat’ (Healthy Woman – Empowered India), is expected to attract over 1,000 participants from across the country, including women Ayurveda experts, practitioners, product manufacturers, Andhra University faculty members and students.

Conference coordinator and director of the Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Women’s Studies Centre, professor A. Pallavi, said the event symbolises women’s health, development and empowerment. “This women’s conference, organised by women and for women, is truly special,” she said.

Representing the Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad, Dr Sahithi said the conference would bring women doctors, entrepreneurs and Ayurvedic product manufacturers onto a single platform. A special exhibition showcasing Ayurvedic products will also be organised during the event.