Andhra University Signs Pact With GSI

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University and the Geological Survey of India on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding to foster collaboration in the fields of geological research, capacity building, and knowledge sharing. This strategic partnership aims to facilitate joint research projects, exchange of expertise, and hands-on training for students and scholars in advanced geological studies.



The MoU was signed by Prof. K. Rambabu, registrar, AU, and Satya Narayana Mahapatro, deputy director general, Geological Survey of India, Hyderabad, in the presence of Prof. G.P. Raja Sekhar, vice-chancellor, Andhra University, and other senior representatives from the Geological Survey of India.



Prof. K. Satyanarayana Reddy, head of the department of geology, highlighted that this collaboration will enhance ongoing academic and research activities in the department, providing students with unique opportunities to participate in field surveys and technical workshops conducted by GSI and department activities.