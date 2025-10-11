Andhra University Postpones Convocation Again

Visakhapatnam : Andhra University has yet again postponed its 91st and 92nd combined convocation scheduled for Wednesday, October 15.

According to the university’s website, 1,250 students were eligible to attend the convocation. This was the second postponement, the event having been initially planned for December 2023 and then moved to October this year, leaving the new graduates disappointed.

The postponements have caused serious inconvenience, especially for students who booked their travel months in advance. Many graduates, postgraduates and PhD scholars living abroad had planned family visits around the convocation time, only to face last-minute disruptions.

AU registrar K Rambabu said, “The order came from the governor’s office. The event will be held later this month.”

Social media is filled with criticism over the lack of clear communication and short notice.

A PhD scholar from Dubai wrote on LinkedIn, “We booked flights and accommodation months ago. The sudden change and non-refundable costs have caused us emotional and financial stress.”

Another postgraduate, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “This shows a lack of concern for students’ future. For many of us, collecting our degrees in person is a major milestone. Repeated postponement is both humiliating and disappointing.”

Graduates also raised their concern about the uncertainty of the new date. One said, “The university should have announced the new date along with the postponement. Now we have to cancel and rebook travel, which adds to our expenses.”

Another added, “I lost Rs 10,000 in flight cancellations last time. These delays are hard to manage, especially for families with children.”

Some students expressed profound disappointment, pointing to poor planning. “This is unacceptable from a 100-year-old institution. The second postponement reflects administrative failure at both the university and state levels. This moment means a lot to us, and we feel being let down,” said one graduate.

Graduates want AU to announce a clear and confirmed date, stressing the need for transparency and timely updates to avoid further inconvenience and financial loss.