Andhra University Inks Two MOUs For Research, Jobs

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has signed two Memorandums of Understanding, one with Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and another with the Survey of India to strengthen research output and improve student employability.

In a major boost to career opportunities, AU signed a ten-year MoU with Aurobindo Pharma Foundation. The agreement was formalised in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajashekar, with registrar Prof. K. Rambabu and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation senior manager V. Manohar Reddy signing the document.

Under the partnership, the Foundation will establish a Skill Development Centre in AU’s Department of Chemistry, equipped with advanced laboratory instruments. It will manage installation, maintenance and provide expert trainers.

The centre will train MSc students, research scholars and students from affiliated colleges. Those completing the programme will receive assured employment opportunities at Aurobindo Pharma.

AU also signed a five-year MoU with the Survey of India to collaborate on geospatial technologies. THe University registrar and additional surveyor general G. Varuna Kumar signed the agreement in the presence of the vice-chancellor.

The collaboration will include joint research, internships, academic support and information exchange. Survey of India staff will be eligible for AU’s M.E., M.Tech. and Ph.D. programmes, while AU students will gain internship opportunities at the National Institute for Geo-information and Technology.

Both institutions will jointly conduct conferences, workshops and skill-development programmes.

Prof. Rajashekar said expert guidance from Survey of India officials would benefit AU researchers, and expressed the university’s readiness to host national and international events.