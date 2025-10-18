Andhra Promoted As Global Industrial Hub During Minister’s Germany Visit

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Relations, Kondapalli Srinivas, concluded his official visit to Germany with a series of high-level meetings in Frankfurt aimed at strengthening industrial collaboration, technology partnerships, and foreign investments in Andhra Pradesh.

In a key meeting with the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the minister discussed trade and industrial cooperation with the Chamber’s director and senior representatives. The talks focused on Germany’s evolving industrial landscape and opportunities for partnership with India.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s proactive policies, robust infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment, the minister showcased the state’s thriving industrial sectors and skilled workforce. Noting Germany’s openness to global talent amid demographic challenges, he invited the Chamber to establish an Andhra Pradesh Chapter in Vijayawada to facilitate joint ventures and business exchanges. The Chamber responded positively, expressing interest in building long-term collaborations with the state.

Later, the minister met senior officials from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to discuss the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, deep tech, and sustainable industrialisation. The proposed centre will support MSMEs in adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and promoting innovation-driven growth.

In another engagement, Kondapalli Srinivas interacted with 30 CEOs at Accenture’s Frankfurt campus, presenting Andhra Pradesh’s policy framework and opportunities in green energy, electronics, and industrial innovation. The executives expressed keen interest in exploring partnerships and investments in the state.

The visit concluded with a meeting of 20 Indo-German entrepreneurs at the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt, where the minister invited them to participate in the upcoming Partnership Summit 2025 and explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial corridors.