Andhra Pradesh’s New Free Sand Policy Kicks Up Row in Council

Vijayawada: The AP government’s free sand policy kicked up a row in the legislative council on Tuesday, with the Opposition YSR Congress members alleging that the government lacked control on sand mining. They cited a series of “irregularities resulting in illegal sand mining and transport causing huge loss to the state exchequer.”

When the council session began with the Question Hour, members Thota Trimurthulu, Bommi Israel and Kavuru Srinivas asked whether the sand was being sold illegally and sought details of the supply.

Thota Trimurthulu alleged that during the transition period after the YSRC government exited and the alliance government took charge last June, huge quantities of sand extracted and stocked by the previous government went missing. Even the officials have no clue as to how much sand was looted and by whom, he said.

In reply, mines minister Kollu Ravindra said the TD government had announced a free sand policy in 2016 for the benefit of the people. The YSR Congress government in 2019 imposed curbs on the supply, resulting in a non- availability of sand. The construction industry bore the brunt of it while hundreds of workers ended their lives due to lack of work and wages to sustain their families, he alleged.

“The YSR Congress government roped in JP Ventures to supply sand at the rate of Rs 475 per tone, under a six months’ contract for Rs 1,528 crore. This resulted in huge loss to the state exchequer as the firm did not pay back Rs 850 crore of dues to the state government.”

The mines minister deplored the way how the bank guarantees were given back to the firm even as it failed to clear its dues. “Then, the YSRC government roped in another firm by name Prathima which in turn further caused a loss of Rs 1,200 crore to the exchequer. Following a series of irregularities in sand mining and in its sale and other activities, several cases were booked in the AP high court, the National Green Tribunal and even in the Supreme Court, whereas the hearing in the apex court would be done in April,” he stated.

The minister said that at the time when the present government took charge, there a stock of 43 lakh metric tonnes of sand at 86 stock points. Subsequently, their government announced the free sand policy by issuing GO 43. Later, it also issued another order, GO 66, to withdraw an additional charge of Rs 88 per tonne of sand.

In the new sand policy, the consumers had to pay only the charges for transport and labour for loading. In case of those intending to transport sand on a bullock cart, they need not pay any charge, he noted.

The minister explained how a robust system of monitoring had been introduced by the present government through the GPS tracking on transport of the sand and the real-time monitoring through command control centres at several levels.

He said that when anomalies in sand mining and sale were detected, the culprits were booked by the ACB and an inquiry was going on against officials including the former mines director Venkata Reddy.

However, Thota Trimurthulu alleged that the sand transport was going on illegally all time during the day and night, ignoring the stipulated time-schedule. Heavy machinery was also being used to mine the sand, against the norms in some places. He urged the minister to keep a check on illegal sand mining and transport, especially in Kothapeta and Rajahmundry sand reaches and other places, and ensure sand is available to the poor for construction of houses free of cost .

The minister replied that they had booked 369 cases, seized 810 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 1.87 crore so far to curb irregularities in the sand mining across the state.

Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu said the government began setting the system right to ensure the sand was available at low cost to all those who wanted it.

Leader of opposition Botsa Satyanarayana sought withdrawal of additional charges and said this must be reflected in the price of sand.