Andhra Pradesh: YSRC MLA Condemns Demolition of Goshala

Vijayawada: Former MLA and YSRC Vijayawada Central constituency coordinator Malladi Vishnu has accused the coalition government of failing to protect temples and cows.

He expressed his anger at the demolition of a cow shelter by the VMC officials in Madhuranagar in the early hours of Friday. He visited the demolished Goshala and enquired about the incident. He condemned the demolition, calling it a disgraceful act. He stated that all the cows have suffered injuries due to the reckless actions of the VMC and irrigation officials.

Vishnu has also accused the government of hurting the Hindu sentiments by abandoning the cows under the scorching sun on the road.

He deplored that the Durga Devi, Raja Rajeshwari Devi and Nagendra Swamy temples were also maliciously demolished in addition to the cow shelter.

Vishnu questioned Pawan Kalyan, who claims to uphold Sanatana Dharma, and the BJP, which presents itself as a brand ambassador of Hindutva, on what response they would provide to these demolitions.

Vishnu demanded that the government immediately take action against the officials responsible for the demolitions and sought alternative arrangements for the cows to be made within two days. He warned that the YSRC would stage protest if necessary actions were not taken at the earliest.