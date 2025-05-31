Andhra Pradesh: Yoga Draws Crowds to Spiritual and Tourist Sites

Vishakhapatnam: Yoga sessions under the Yoga Andhra initiative are drawing large numbers at spiritual and tourist locations across the state.

This Sunday, the programme will be held at Thotlakonda on Beach Road. District Tourism Officer J. Madhavi said the event will run from 6.30 am to 8.00 am and will involve around 1,000 participants, including Indian Navy personnel, SHG members, yoga association representatives, and officials.

She noted that arrangements were made in coordination with various departments as per the Collector’s directions. She appealed to citizens to participate and make the event a success.

On Friday, Yoga Andhra was held at Ramayanam spiritual centre, attended by MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas and Collector Dr B.R. Ambedkar. Over 1,500 people, including officials, students and locals, participated and later had darshan of Lord Ram.

Daily sessions are also being held at RK Beach, attracting thousands. In ASR district, yoga events are being hosted at major tourist spots. Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said sessions will be conducted at Borra Caves, Chaparai, Araku Tribal Museum, and Maredumilli, with at least 1,000 participants at each site. On 4 June, a major session with 5,000 tribals is planned at Paderu.