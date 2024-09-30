Andhra Pradesh: Woman, Two Kids Die by Suicide

Vijayawada: A 23-year-old mother and her two children died by suicide at Bandar Canal near the Screw Bridge area on Sunday . The body of her four-month-old daughter, Jessy, has been retrieved, while search operations are underway by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to locate the bodies of Tirupati Sudharani and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Jaswi.

According to Patamata circle-inspector V. Paavan Kishore, Sudharani, a resident of Saradha Colony in Guntur district, had visited her relative’s home in Krishna Lanka following domestic disputes. “Upset due to the disagreement with her husband, Sudharani took the extreme step,” the CI stated. Paavan Kishore added that a case under relevant sections will be registered.

Rajashyamala Yagam at Shanti Ashram from October 3

Kurnool: The Shanti Ashram Trust has announced a nine-day Rajashyamala Yagam aimed at enhancing groundwater levels across nine districts in Andhra Pradesh. Scheduled from October 3 to 12, the Yagam will be conducted under the divine blessings of Sri Himalaya Guruji, coinciding with the Navaratri festival. In a statement released on Sunday, Guruji shared that the Maha Yagam will commence on October 3 and will run daily for 12 hours until October 12. This marks the third consecutive year that the Yagam is being held during the Dussehra Navaratri at the Vitamrajupalli Sai Brindavanam in Vinukonda town, located in the Palnadu district.

Anantapur Teachers' Forum demands probe into DEO irregularities

The Forum of Registered Teacher Organisations (FORTO) has demanded an investigation into the Anantapur district educational officer due to large-scale irregularities. FORTO State Convener Karanam Harikrishna and Secretary Ankala Kondaih presented their concerns to the Education minister, alleging that `31.80 lakh was misused in the DCEB programme within the district, with no action taken so far.

The teachers' union observed that the DEO collected substantial bribes during the sectoral repatriation of staff in the Samagra Shiksha Project and posted individuals close to headquarters. Harikrishna alleged that abnormal fees were collected from students opting to appear under the Open School system. “The DEO has been misleading the Collector and blaming her for his own irregularities,” he said, demanding a detailed probe into the discrepancies within the DEO's office.

Dasara festivities at Jogulamba temple from October 3

Kurnool: The Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam will take place from October 3 to 12 at the Shakti Petham Alampuram Jogulamba Ammavari Temple, commencing with the worship of the Goddess on the first day of autumn and culminating on Dashami. During the festival, Goddess Jogulamba will be adorned and venerated in various forms, including Sailaputri on Day 1, Brahmacharini on Day 2, Chandraghanta on Day 3, Kushmanda on Day 4, Skandha Matha on Day 5, Katyayani on Day 6, Kalaratri on Day 7, Mahagowri on Day 8, and Siddhidhatri on Day 9.

To enhance the festive spirit, canopies will be set up in the temple, while the temple, arch gate, front gates, and Rajagopuram will be illuminated with decorative lights. A special highlight of the festival is the Teppotsavam, which is organised with great enthusiasm. Temple Executive Officer Purendar Kumar noted that signage related to Ammavari Utsavam has been displayed near main roads and intersections throughout Hyderabad.

The Telangana government will be represented by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who will present silk clothes on behalf of the endowments wing. District In-charge Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, MP Mallu Ravi, DK Aruna, Principal Secretary of Endowments Sailajaramayyar, and Commissioner Hanumantha Rao are also expected to attend. From the Andhra Pradesh government, Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha will deliver silk clothes, along with the presence of Kurnool MP B. Nagaraju, Kurnool Range DIG Dr. Koya Praveen, and others.