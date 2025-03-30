Woman prisoner dies by suicide

Kakinada: A 37-year-old woman prisoner, Gandham Santha Kumari, from Tatakulagudem in Eluru district died by suicide at Eluru Sub-Jail on Sunday. She was under remand for allegedly murdering her husband, Gandham Bose, with the help of her lover, Songa Gopal, on March 24.

On Sunday morning, while being called for breakfast, she requested to use the washroom. Moments later, the prison staff found her hanging from the iron rods of her barrack's window using a chunni. She was immediately rushed to Eluru Government General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The Eluru Sub-Jail Superintendent, Ch.R.U. Swamy, informed the One Town Police. SI B. Nagababu registered a case, and an investigation is underway. Eluru RDO M. Achuth Ambarish and DSP D. Sravan Kumar conducted an inquest. Her tragic death has left her two children orphaned.