Andhra Pradesh: Woman killed, 17 hurt as bus rams into lorry

Kakinada: A woman was killed and seventeen others, including a bus driver, were injured in a road accident, which occurred at Kalaparru Toll Plaza in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Mogadi Krishnamma (60) of Parvathipuram who was travelling in the ill-fated bus.



The private bus was transporting 35 passengers to Vijayawada from Parvathipuram. The bus passengers were on a pilgrimage to Vijayawada. The bus rammed into a stationary lorry at the toll plaza near Kalaparru. The woman passenger died on the spot and the bus driver Kilaru Lakshamana Rao was injured critically.Responding to the situation, Eluru District Collector K.Vetri Selvi gave instructions to Eluru RDO Khajavali to provide assistance to the injured persons. Khajavali toldthat altogether 35 passengers, including three bus staffers, were inside the vehicle. “The driver of the bus was grievously injured and admitted to a private hospital, whereas 16 other injured persons were given treatment at the Government General Hospital in Eluru,” the RDO said.The remaining passengers were sent to their village by requisitioning a bus from the transport department. He said that the body of the deceased Krishnamma will be sent to her village. Steps were being taken to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased, the RDO added. Nuzvid DSP G.Lakshmaiah has been entrusted with the task to probe the case. A case has been registered in this regard, said Pedapadu sub-inspector K.Subha Sekhar.