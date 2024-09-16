Andhra Pradesh: Woman and Son Die in Road Accident

Vijayawada: A woman and her son have died when the bike they were riding was hit by a lorry at Ramavarappadu under Patamata police station limits on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Lingamaneni Krishna Kumari, 65, and Lingamaneni Prabhu Kumar, 42, of the Kandrika area.

According to Patamata police inspector V. Pavan Kishore, the deceased were trying to cross a road near Ramavarappadu on their bike when they were hit by a lorry travelling parallel to them. Both were crushed under the lorry’s wheels and died on the spot.

The inspector said that the woman and her son, whose house was submerged in the Budameru floods in the Kandrika area, had been living at a relative’s place in Gunadala for the past 10 days. “Two days ago, Krishna Kumari and Prabhu Kumar went to their home, cleaned it and purchased paint to repaint their house,” the inspector said.

On receiving information, Patamata police reached the accident spot and shifted the bodies to the government general hospital for post-mortem. Police arrested the lorry driver and registered a case against him.