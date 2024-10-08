Andhra Pradesh: Woman Advocate Dies in Road Mishap

Vijayawada: A 65-year-old woman lawyer died, and 11 other advocates from the Vijayawada Bar Association sustained injuries when the bus they were traveling in hit a stationary truck in Ajmer, Rajasthan, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Gullapalli Jyotsna, wife of All India Lawyers Union (AILU) president Sunkara Rajendra Prasad. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Around 80 lawyers from the Vijayawada Bar Association had gone on a week-long trip to Rajasthan on October 2.

“The Bar Association members hired two buses to explore tourist destinations and were returning from Jodhpur to Jaipur when one of their buses hit a parked lorry, resulting in the instantaneous death of one person and leaving 11 others with minor injuries,” Vijayawada Bar Association joint secretary K. Kranthi Kumar told Deccan Chronicle. He said efforts are underway to bring back the mortal remains of Jyotsna from Jaipur, which are expected to reach Vijayawada by Wednesday afternoon.

Kranthi Kumar mentioned that the association members, who went on the tour during the Dasara holidays, were supposed to return to Vijayawada on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the tragic demise of senior advocate Jyotsna and inquired with officials about the reasons for the road mishap. The Chief Minister also spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, urging him to assist the accident victims.