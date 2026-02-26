Andhra Pradesh Wins 23 Medals at IndiaSkills South Regionals

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh secured 23 medals at the South Regional round of the IndiaSkills Competition held at Kanha Shantivanam from February 21 to 24.

The state won two gold, eight silver and three bronze medals, along with 10 Medallions of Excellence. Andhra Pradesh recorded strong performances in high-demand skill domains such as Industry 4.0, industrial mechanics, software testing and landscape gardening.

Gold medals were won by Ganapavarapu Vamsi Krishna in car painting and Polumuri Siva Brahmaji in industrial mechanics. Silver medals were secured in categories including Industry 4.0, aircraft maintenance, intelligent security technology, logistics and freight, and software testing.

The state also won bronze medals in floristry and Industry 4.0, besides securing Medallions of Excellence in trades such as CNC milling, renewable energy, mobile applications development and digital interactive media.

Congratulating the winners, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation managing director and CEO Ganesh Kumar said the achievement reflected the dedication of students, trainers and mentors. He attributed the success to a rigorous selection process, specialised boot camps and continuous mentoring, and said focused preparations were under way for the national-level competition.