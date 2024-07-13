Andhra Pradesh: Welfare possible only if wealth is created, says CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that building a poverty-free society is his life’s ambition. But welfare is possible only if wealth is created.

"It is merely the faith that drives the whole world forward. Almighty is the only power we are not aware of," he underlined, participating in the ceremony of installing Anantasesha at the Harekrishna Gokula Kshetram in Kolanukonda of Guntur district, as part of constructing a Venkateswara temple.



Temple trustees and archakas gave the Chief Minister traditional welcome with Purna Kumbha.



He said there are at least 50 persons in the Hare Krishna movement, who are the alumni of high profile IITs and have sacrificed their lives for upholding Indian culture and traditions.



Chandrababu underlined that had there not been temples or holy places on this Earth, jails would not have been sufficient.



"Everyone, including scientists, doctors, industrialists and judiciary offer prayers to the Almighty for at least two minutes before beginning their duties. ISRO scientists also pray to God before launching their rockets into space," Naidu pointed out.



He said he always gave importance to information technology (IT). When he promoted IT 25 years ago, Indians became experts in information technology and have moved to various countries.



Declaring that the state government is ready to extend all assistance to those willing to work for the society, the Chief Minister assured his wholehearted support to the management of Akshaya Patra. He pointed out that the organisation is extending quality lunch to 22 lakh people in several states daily, including through Anna Canteens.



"We will soon relaunch Anna Canteens, which had been closed by the previous government. My Government will always support Hare Krishna Gokulam and ISKCON," Naidu stated.