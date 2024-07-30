Kurnool: Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, floodwater is pouring into the Srisailam reservoir. Officials lifted three gates by 10 metres on Monday and released the water downstream, followed by lifting four more gates on Tuesday. Consequently, water is now flowing towards the Nagarjuna Sagar through all seven gates. Currently, the inflow is 4,32,866 cusecs while 2,78,986 cusecs of water is being released through the Srisailam reservoir spillway. The maximum water level of the reservoir is 885 feet, and the current level is 882.5 feet. The maximum water storage capacity is 215.8 TMC, with the current storage recorded at 207.41 TMC. Significant inflows are still being received from the Almatti, Narayanapur, and Jurala reservoirs.





Awareness session on CPR for Police

Ongole: Prakasam superintendent of police A.R. Damodar highlighted the importance of CPR in saving lives during emergencies and emphasised the need for increased awareness. On Tuesday, officers and staff from various police stations were trained in CPR at the District Police Parade Ground. Damodar advised that in the event of a sudden collapse, 108 ambulances should be contacted immediately, and CPR should be administered until help arrives. Additional SP (Admin) K. Nageswara Rao, AR additional SP Ashok Babu, Ongole DSP Kishore Babu, AR DSP Chandrasekhar, and other officers participated in the event.





Nephew kills man over farm dispute

Kurnool: A 55-year-old man named Kamaiah was murdered by his cousins in a clash over a farm embankment in Gudekal village of Yemmiganur mandal on Monday evening. According to rural police, a long-standing dispute between Kamaiah and his nephew Gopal escalated when Kamaiah intervened in the preparation of Gopal's farm. This led to a violent altercation where Gopal and his relatives attacked Kamaiah with a crowbar. Kamaiah sustained severe injuries and died while being shifted to Kurnool Hospital. Rural police have registered a case against Gopal and several others based on a complaint filed by Peddaiah, the son of the deceased.