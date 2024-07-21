Andhra Pradesh: War of words escalates as Chevireddy challenges Nani's injury claims

Tirupati: The aftermath of the Chandragiri assembly constituency election remains fraught with tension, with former YSRC MLA Dr. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and current TD MLA Pulivarthi Nani engaged in an escalating war of words over the recent post-poll violence.





The controversy centers on events surrounding the election and its aftermath. On May 13, YSRC candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy's vehicle was set ablaze in Kammapalli village. The following day, Pulivarthi Nani allegedly faced an attack by a mob armed with beer bottles and other weapons at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, where EVMs were stored. This incident led to the arrest of 37 YSRC members, the suspension of police officers, and the transfer of the Tirupati SP Krishnakant Patil.

Since Nani's victory and the TD-led NDA's success in the state elections, Chevireddy and Nani have exchanged heated accusations. In a recent development, Chevireddy questioned the authenticity of Nani's claims regarding injuries sustained during the June 14th incident, alleging that Nani exaggerated his condition to gain sympathy.





"Despite the alleged attack occurring around 3 pm, Nani was actively seen protesting at the Mahila University until 5 pm the same day," Dr. Bhaskar Reddy revealed to the press. "Later, he returned home and subsequently admitted himself to SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati, despite medical records indicating no signs of injury."

To bolster his claims, Chevireddy presented medical records from SVIMS, which reportedly showed normal results of various medical tests conducted on Nani. "These records clearly indicate that Nani was in good health, contrary to his claims of being assaulted," Dr. Chevireddy asserted, sparking further controversy in the already charged political atmosphere.



In response, MLA Nani and his wife, Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining that Nani suffered severe injuries during the attack. "He was unable to fulfill his religious vow to trek up Tirumala hills due to these injuries," they stated, dismissing Chevireddy's accusations as a diversionary tactic.



The exchange of allegations has intensified the political climate in Chandragiri, with both sides presenting their versions supported by video evidence and medical records.