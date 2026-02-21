Andhra Pradesh Wants Amaravati As Energy-Efficiency Investment Hub

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand said taking advantage of securing the No. 1 position in India in energy conservation and efficiency, Andhra Pradesh is hosting an “Investment Bazar” in Vijayawada on February 24 to position Amaravati as a premier hub for energy-efficiency investments.

Vijayanand, who reviewed the Energy department on Saturday with senior officials, including JMD APtransco G. Surya Sai Praveenchand, CMD APSPDCL L. Siva Sankar, CMD APEPDCL I. Prudhvi Tej, in-charge MD APgenco, CMD APCPDCL and CEO APSECM P. Pulla Reddy, described the Investment Bazar as a landmark initiative aimed at catalysing investments, boosting MSME growth, and generating employment.

The CS said under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, the state is strengthening progressive policy frameworks and formulating innovative financing models to promote sustainable industrial development. The government envisions robust financial and policy incentives for MSMEs to create meaningful employment opportunities for youth, while linking energy efficiency with socio-economic progress.

Vijayanand stated, “The Investment Bazar is being organised under the energy efficiency financing platform of the bureau of energy efficiency, government of India. It will bring together industries, bankers, technology providers, ESCOs and policymakers to explore financing and technology solutions. Over 50 participants are expected to attend, with sessions showcasing industrial, municipal, building, and agricultural energy-efficiency initiatives, apart from national best practices.”

The Chief Secretary underscored the state’s resolve to move from “ease of doing business” to “speed of doing business” and establish Andhra Pradesh as a globally recognised leader in sustainable development and green industrial growth.