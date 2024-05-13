AP registers 40.32% poll percentage by 1 pm

Vijayawada: A large number of voters including the aged and also specially abled braving the sweltering heat to reach the poling stations to cast thier vote across AP on Monday.



As the poll percentage registered at 40.25 at 1.00 pm, it indicates that the voters are showing a lot of interest to exercise their franchise in favour of the political parties they support.





Voters are being seen waiting in long queues at several polling booths for their turn to cast vote while the election authorities have made elaborate arrangements like setting up pandals and arranging fans and chairs for the benefit of voters to ensure that they do not fall victim to the sun stroke.

The election authorities are keeping the polling booths under electronics surveillance to monitor any issues of electoral malpractices and poll-related violence.



Poll violence reported from several parts of AP including Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and others involving mainly clashes between the supporters of both the YSRC and Telugu Desam.



Moreover, the voters who cast their vote at several polling booths are hinting at their preference for the incumbent YSR Congress stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wold continue the welfare schemes if elected to power while those supporting the NDA claim that TD chief Chandrababu Naidu would build capital city Amaravati and create jobs for the benefit of especially the youth and the manifestos of both the YSRC and NDA are also having their impact on the voting trends.