Andhra Pradesh: VMC chief climbs Chitti Nagar hill, inspects amenities

Vijayawada: Climbing up the hill steps, interacting with the residents and taking stock of the sanitation activities and civic amenities, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra did it all on Saturday. He climbed the Chitti Nagar hill and visited various locations of the 48th ward to inspect the sanitation activities, as part of his regular visits to wards under the VMC jurisdictions.





At Rayappa Nagar, the civic chief directed the public health officer to desilt the side drain canals from time to time, map the side drain canals flow and resolve the silting issue in the side drain canals. On spotting the building debris and green leaves waste on the roads, he instructed the town planning wing, sanitation wing and secretaries to coordinate with the horticulture wing and clear the debris regularly to improve sanitation.





Later, Dhyanchandra visited Dr K.L. Rao Park and inspected the ongoing development works. On the occasion, the commissioner directed the park executive engineer A.S.N. Prasad to complete the the works of walking track and make it available to the public. Furthermore, the civic chief asked the coaching staff at the swimming pool to provide the best coaching to youngsters so that they could achieve Olympic medals in the near future.

