Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Surpasses 100M Ton Milestone

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited’s Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has achieved a significant milestone, producing over 100 million tons of saleable steel.

In a statement on X, a RINL spokesperson celebrated the accomplishment: "RINL proudly surpasses 100 million tons of saleable steel production since inception! This achievement reflects our dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence."

The journey began on April 17, 1970, when then Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced the establishment of a steel plant in Visakhapatnam. With support from the former USSR, a detailed project report for a 3.4 million ton per annum plant was prepared in November 1980. By February 1981, a contract was signed with the USSR for the development of working drawings for the coke oven, blast furnace, and sinter plant.

The foundation for the blast furnace was laid with the first mass concreting in January 1982, and construction of the local township began simultaneously. On February 18, 1982, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited was officially formed. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was separated from SAIL, with RINL becoming the corporate entity for the plant in April 1982. The production of saleable steel commenced in November 1990.