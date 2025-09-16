Andhra Pradesh Unveils Roadmap to Make Amaravati Quantum Capital of India by 2035

Vijayawada: IT and RTG Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni announced on Tuesday that IBM will install two quantum computers at the Amaravati Quantum Valley by January 2026, followed by three more by 2027. Presenting the roadmap at the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, he said Andhra Pradesh aims to transform itself into a global quantum destination, with a long-term vision of making Amaravati the “Quantum Capital of India” by 2035.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed satisfaction with the design of the proposed Quantum Valley complex, praising the IT and RTG department for producing an impressive architectural model in record time.

Katamneni revealed that the state is targeting annual exports of Rs 5,000 crore worth of quantum hardware from the Valley by 2030. In parallel, 5,000 people will be trained in quantum computing every year. To foster innovation, the government also plans to support at least 100 start-ups with Rs 1,000 crore worth of incentives. He said quantum computing would bring transformative changes to healthcare, insurance, finance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, material sciences, chemistry, logistics, climate studies and energy research.

The Secretary added that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has earmarked 50 acres of land in Amaravati for developing the Quantum Valley. Architectural designs have been prepared for a complex that can accommodate 80,000–90,000 professionals, with major technology firms such as IBM, TCS and L&T signing MoUs with the state to participate in the initiative.

A new entity, the Amaravati Quantum Computing Company (AQCC), has been established, complete with a board of directors, to drive the project. Katamneni stressed that the hub will open vast employment opportunities for youth.

He further stated that, to create awareness across the state—especially among students—district collectors have been designated as “Quantum Ambassadors.” They will be tasked with popularising the importance and applications of quantum computing in educational institutions. The state also plans to integrate quantum computing into undergraduate curricula to prepare students for future science and technology challenges.