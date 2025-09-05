Andhra Pradesh Universities Shine In NIRF Rankings 2025

Visakhapatnam: Several universities from Andhra Pradesh have made showings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2025 released by the ministry of education, with Andhra University leading the charge by securing multiple top positions across different categories.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, emerged as the standout performer from the state, claiming the 23rd rank in the overall university category, an improvement from its 25th position last year.The university also achieved the prestigious 4th rank in the state public university category, climbing three places from its 7th position in 2024, making it the top government university in Andhra Pradesh.“At the national level, in the NIRF ranking provided by the Union ministry of education, Andhra University has been ranked 4th in the state public university category," the university vice-chancellor G. P. Rajasekhar stated in an official press release.Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (KL University), Vaddeswaram, followed closely behind with a 26th rank in the university category.The institution also performed exceptionally well in specialised rankings, securing the 35th position in Engineering with a score of 58.95 and the 70th rank in Management with a score of 49.89.Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research, Guntur, claimed the 70th rank in the university category and the 80th position in Engineering.Vice-chancellor Col. Prof. P. Nagabhushan attributed the success to "highly qualified faculty, dedicated research scholars, and engaged students, complemented by collaborative partnerships with leading academic and research organisations both in India and abroad."Other notable performers from Andhra Pradesh included Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, at 84th rank, and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (Gitam), Visakhapatnam, at 88th position.In the 151-200 ranking band category, Aditya University Surampalem, Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati, and JNTU Kakinada also secured positions within 150-200.In the Law stream, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College of Law, Visakhapatnam, achieved 16th rank with a score of 63.12, while Gitam secured 38th position. The School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada, claimed 19th rank in Architecture and Planning.In Pharmacy rankings, AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences led the state at 31st position, followed by Gitam at 33rd rank. The Agriculture and Allied Sectors category saw Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, at 31st position and Dr. Y.S.R. Horticultural University, West Godavari, at 40th rank.Among state public universities, Andhra University topped with a score of 68.91, followed by Acharya Nagarjuna University (57.45) at 24th rank and Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati (51.46) at 47th position.