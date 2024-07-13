Andhra Pradesh: Union minister Somanna to visit Madakasira to discuss local projects

Anantapur: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, would visit Madakasira in Satya Sai district on Saturday on an invitation from TD local in-charge, G Thippeswamy.



Thippeswamy told DC that a meeting would be held there with the Union minister, seeking completion of the long- pending irrigation and railway projects for the region. “We will submit a representation to the minister seeking his assistance for completion of the Polavaram project.”

He said the Rayadurg-Tumkur railway line works were pending for the past ten years and he would be submitting a detailed report to the minister.

“The five-centuries-old irrigation tanks of the Vijayanagara period are in dilapidated state. Mountainous areas like Madakasira are totally dependent on irrigation tanks. TD leaders have prepared a representation to the government to take up repairs of the irrigation tanks so that these would get adequate storage facilities.



On behalf of the state government, a pilot project for restoration of centuries-old irrigation tanks will be proposed to the Centre through minister Somanna, who is currently heading the ministry of Jala Shakti, he added.