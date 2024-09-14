Andhra Pradesh: Two Drown in Saria Waterfalls

Visakhapatnam: Two tourists tragically drowned in the Saria waterfall in Anantagiri mandal of Anakapalli district on Saturday. The incident occurred when a group of eight visitors from Vizianagaram district visited the waterfall to enjoy its scenic beauty.

The situation worsened when one of the tourists, Venkata Sai Kalujari, fell into the Kalujari Falls. In an attempt to rescue him, another tourist, Dilip Kumar, also fell into the water and became lost. Both individuals were part of the visiting group.

Emergency services were promptly alerted, and police along with firemen arrived at the scene to search for the missing tourists. Despite their efforts, including the deployment of yard swimmers, the search proved unsuccessful. Venkata Sai Kalujari was reported to be employed at a pharmaceutical company in Vizianagaram district.