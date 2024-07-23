Andhra Pradesh: Two Bills Coming Up in Assembly Today

Vijayawada: The 45th AP Assembly Session that started on Monday would continue till July 26. The Business advisory committee met under the chairmanship of assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and took this and other decisions on the first day of the session.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and finance minister Payyavula Kesav attended the meeting on behalf of the Telugu Desam, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar represented Jana Sena and Vishnu Kumar Raju represented the BJP. The YSR Congress skipped the meeting.

Speaker Patrudu said the chief minister proposed a four-member panel of speakers to run the house in a smooth manner. He said the government would introduce two bills --the repeal law for the AP Land Titling Act and the other being a change of name to the Dr YSR University of Health Science. It was decided that this would be done on Tuesday.

He said that the government would release three White Papers on law and order in the state, excise policy and state finances.

The speaker said 80 per cent of the work on residential buildings for MLAs and MLCs has been completed and the flats will be handed over to the legislators in 9 months’ time.

The business advisory council members discussed the strategies to be adopted during the assembly session and zeroed in on the key topics to be addressed. Concern was raised about the YSRC's protests and boycott on the first day of the session. Some members denounced the “impatience” of YSRC members.