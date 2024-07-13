Andhra Pradesh: TTD blocks phones, mail IDs used by middlemen for bulk bookings

Anantapur: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has blocked certain mobile numbers, mail IDs and ID proofs after its investigations revealed they had been misused to make bulk bookings for online and offline darshan and accommodation at Tirumala.

This has been done to remove middlemen who made bulk bookings of darshan and accommodation to sell them to the highest bidders. In other words, the move will provide ordinary pilgrims a better opportunity to have darshan and book accommodation.



The development has come after TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao ordered the devesthanam’s IT wing to analyse data with regard to services being offered to the pilgrims in both the offline (counter services) and online (web bookings) modes, so that middlemen exploiting the system to collect huge amounts from devotees could be rooted out.



Data analysis revealed that during the past one year, online bookings for Special Entry Darshan, DIP, Accommodation, Sevas, Virtual Sevas and so on and offline Slotted Sarva Darshan, Sarva Darshan, and Accommodation Booking had been made the same mobile number, mail ID and ID proof.



Over 110 rooms had been booked with the same mobile number in current booking at Tirumala. Further, 124 bookings for 12 or more rooms, Current Booking at Tirumala, and 807 bookings for accommodation had been made online using the same mobile number. 926 accommodation bookings used the same email ID. 1,279 DIP registrations used the same mobile number. 48 DIP registrations utilised the same mail ID. 14 tokens had been taken in Slotted Sarva Darshan using the same ID proof.



TTD authorities said such mobile numbers, mail IDs and ID proofs used for bulk bookings have been blocked, as thy clearly belong to middlemen.



Sources said TTD is keen to ensure that genuine pilgrims who do not go through middlemen get the services. Further, Facial Recognition System and AADHAAR authentication will be used for offering transparent services to pilgrims, a source added.