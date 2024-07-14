Andhra Pradesh: Tribals demand appointment of teacher

Visakhapatnam: The Tengalabandha Kondadora tribe, residing in the Kiverla panchayat hilltop village of Anantagiri mandal, Alluri Sitaram Raju district, made a remarkable sacrifice. Each member contributed Rs 500, forgoing their weekly wage labour, to build a school shed for 26 elementary school children. There is a lack of educational facilities for the children in the village.

Pandavula Satya Rao told the Deccan Chronicle, “Despite promises from authorities, the school shed has remained empty for weeks, and no teacher has been appointed. After building the school shed, we urged the district collector and ITDA project officer to appoint a teacher immediately.”

The children from Tengalabandha village face difficulties in travelling five kilometres and crossing two big streams to reach the mandal primary school in P Gangavaram village. The villagers expressed the need for a teacher in Tengalabandha village. Consequently, the district collector responded and sent Anantgiri MEO K. Balaji to visit the village and report on the situation. Balaji indicated that a report would be submitted to the district authorities to appoint a teacher. Subsequently, a report was sent to the district education officer.