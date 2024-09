Visakhapatnam: Adivasis from Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district faced a harrowing journey when they had to carry the body of Raja Rao, who passed away in Vizianagaram hospital, seven kilometres to their village, Kondaparthi.

Due to the lack of roads or boats to cross the nearby stream, the villagers were forced to tie the body to a bamboo and transport it on foot.