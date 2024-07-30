Andhra Pradesh: Trained Elephants to Patrol Nallamala Forest Soon

Kurnool: Nallamala forest officials are planning to deploy trained elephants as forest watchdogs. A senior forest official stated that ten trained elephants will soon be deployed in the Nallamala reserve forest to protect its flora and fauna. This initiative aims to safeguard rare tree species, endangered animals and the forest ecosystem from various threats. Approximately 10 elephants will be released into the forest for study purposes, adhering to the male-female ratio suggested by the Wildlife Institute of India and other agencies.

Globally, trained elephant squads are used to manage forest fires, counter antisocial activities and maintain peace among wildlife. For instance, Indonesia utilizes 23 trained elephants to combat forest fires.

Atmakur divisional forest officer V. Saibaba said the elephants will soon be introduced to protect the forest from poachers, encroachers, and smugglers. Once the final decision is made, state forest personnel will be trained in managing and safeguarding the elephant herd. He said the state forest officials had contacted the Karnataka Forest Department to send a herd of trained elephants to monitor the interior parts of Nallamala and they were supportive of the initiative.



Spread across 6-7 lakh hectares, Nallamala forest boasts rich biodiversity and once had a significant elephant population, which has dwindled over the past 150 years. The recent sighting of the Gaur has boosted ecotourism in the region. The forest is home to around 200 leopards and 90 tigers, and the presence of the Gaur adds to its appeal. The proposed elephant herd is expected to enhance the protection and attractiveness of this valuable forest zone, said the forest officials.