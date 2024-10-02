Andhra Pradesh: Tomato prices skyrocket in regional markets

Kurnool: A shortage of tomato stocks here has driven the prices up to Rs 60-70 per kilo. Vendors at Rythu Bazaars are offering lower-grade tomatoes at Rs 40-50 per kilo, but these are having black spots. This acts as a deterrent to consumers.



Worse, a strange news has spread in social media that the black spots on tomatoes were due to snake bites.

Farmers cultivated tomatoes on around 10,000 acres this year in Pathikonda, Aspari, Billekal, Virupapuram, Devanakonda, Dhone, Peapully, Krishnagiri, Maddikera, Holagunda, Peddakaduburu, Kalluru, and other villages.

Markets in the district are receiving 500-600 tonnes of stocks. Prices now ranged between Rs 30 and Rs 40, with customers preferring only clear fruit with no blemishes. They are willing to pay Rs 50-60 per kilo. Quality tomatoes in supermarkets and chain stores are being sold for Rs 60-70 per kilo, but stocks are fewer.





Tomato trader Khader Basha from Kurnool market said the prices of tomatoes are not encouraging due to quality issues.

A report from Kakinada said: Due to the drastic decrease of arrivals from Chittoor and Anantapur, tomato prices have risen in Kakinada. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 35 per kilo in Rythu Bazaars and Rs 38 in the open market.

According to trade sources, 90 per cent of the arrivals are of poor quality, tainted or with black spots.



A vendor in Kakinada said he used to sell tomatoes from 7am to 10pm. But due to the taints, consumers are avoiding it. The social media posts about suspected snake bites on the fruits scare them. Those who did not hear about it are still buying these tomatoes. “Due to this, my sales have come down drastically.”

Wholesale dealer Chinna Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that the arrivals of tomatoes in Kakinada have decreased due to crop loss in Chittoor and Anantapur due to the recent floods. The quality is also poor due to the rain and floods, he said.



Nearly six to eight lorries of tomatoes used to arrive in the local market. But due to the slump in the production, only three lorry loads of tomatoes are coming in. This situation may continue till the end of Dasara festivals and then the local crop may arrive in the market, Reddy said.

The price of tomatoes was Rs 55 per kg at Rythu Bazaars, while in supermarkets like Reliance Fresh and others, tomatoes were sold for Rs 59 per kg in Vijayawada on Tuesday. In Visakhapatnam, tomatoes were priced at Rs 52 per kg and Rs 70 in open markets, according to Yashin, the assistant director of marketing in Visakhapatnam. He noted that the 13 Rythu Bazaars sell around 35 tonnes of tomatoes per day.



Further, due to a drastic decrease in arrivals from Chittoor and Anantapur, tomatoes are being sold for Rs 35 per kg in Rythu Bazaars and Rs 38 in the open market in Kakinada. In Anantapur, tomatoes are priced at Rs 30 for two kilograms, while they cost Rs 20 per kg in stores and malls.