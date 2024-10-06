Andhra Pradesh to Unveil New Tourism Policy in November

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh will unveil a comprehensive tourism policy in November, aimed at revitalizing the state's tourism sector. The new policy would be effective from April 2025, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh stated here on Sunday.

At a media meet, the minister highlighted the collaborative efforts the state has with the central government. He said Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat has pledged special support for AP’s tourism initiatives.

The minister emphasized the abundant resources available for tourism development in Andhra Pradesh and outlined plans to enhance temple tourism through central government schemes like PRASAD and eco-adventure tourism via Swadeshi Darshan.

The main projects will be initiated in locations including Nandyala (Srisailam), Bapatla (Suryalanka) and Godavari districts.

The government also aims to promote eco, adventure, wellness and agritourism circuits, particularly around Tirupati, Srisailam and the Vizag coast. Tourism circuits would be established and accommodation facilities improved to encourage tourists to have extended stays.

He announced that luxury hotel chains are showing interest in Andhra Pradesh in the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Oberoi group has committed to developing a five-star hotel near Bhogapuram, with further proposals in places like Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram.

Meanwhile, the central government has given its nod for a `500 crore mega tourism project for Amaravati, he said.

The minister revealed that more than 90 per cent of the pilgrims visiting temples typically stay overnight. The potential for increased revenue through extended visits is high.

The minister promised increased funding for Yatri Niwas facilities, aiming for such hotels’ completion by August 31. He announced plans for promotional activities, including short films about the state’s attractions and events like the Visakhapatnam Utsav and the Beach Festival scheduled for January.