Andhra Pradesh to Set Up Mines Department Offices in All 26 Districts: Kollu

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh will soon have dedicated mines department offices in all 26 districts, state mines minister Kollu Ravindra announced on Sunday. He was speaking after setting the foundation stone for a new Rs 2.14-crore mines department office near the South Bypass Road in Ongole, along with social welfare minister Dol Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy.

Ravindra said Ongole would host the first model Mines Department office in the state, being built on 20 cents of land. “We are developing a modern and efficient office that will serve as a template for all future district units,” he said.

The minister reiterated that the state was successfully implementing the free sand policy, ensuring there is no shortage of sand. He also promised measures to address issues faced by the granite sector, a key industry in Prakasam district.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s rising industrial appeal, Ravindra said Visakhapatnam is emerging as a prominent destination for global companies, with Google expressing interest in establishing operations there. He noted that the recent Visakhapatnam Investors’ Summit attracted investment proposals worth `13.5 lakh crore, which could generate 17.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Social welfare minister Veeranjaneyaswamy welcomed the establishment of the office in Ongole, saying it would significantly benefit local granite industrialists.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhan Rao, B.N. Vijay Kumar, M. Ugra Narasimha Reddy, state maritime board chairman Damacharla Sathya, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA chairman Sheikh Riyaz, senior officials, and representatives of the granite industry.