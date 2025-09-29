Andhra Pradesh to Launch GST 2.0 Awareness Drive Targeting Farmers

Vijayawada: A major awareness campaign on the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms will be held in Andhra Pradesh on September 30 and October 1, with a special focus on farmers and allied sectors. District, mandal and RSK-level seminars, tractor rallies, and farm machinery exhibitions are being organised to explain the extensive tax relief measures.

Director of agriculture Dilli Rao said on Sunday that under the new GST policy, effective from September 22, the tax rate on fertilisers, pesticides, micronutrients, and bio-pesticides has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Similarly, tractor spare parts will now attract a 5 per cent tax instead of 18 per cent. For agriculture-linked sectors, including fisheries and animal husbandry, 837 items have seen their tax rate reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

“These reforms provide significant relief to small and marginal farmers, enhancing their purchasing power,” Dilli Rao said. “The awareness campaign, themed ‘Super GST – Super Savings’, will highlight price differences before and after the tax reduction. Pamphlets, posters, and information sheets will be distributed in villages to ensure that every farmer receives the message.”

The director added that the Andhra Pradesh government has welcomed the Central government’s reforms and, for the first time in the country, passed a resolution in the Assembly on September 18. Following this, Chief Secretary K.S. Vijayanand issued GO No.1137 on September 25, linking 17 departments to the campaign, which will continue until October 19. Agriculture officers have been instructed to mobilise maximum farmer participation to ensure the benefits of GST 2.0 reach the grassroots.