Andhra Pradesh to Host National Watershed Conference in Guntur from November 10–11

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will host the National Watershed Conference in Guntur from November 10 to 11.

The main agenda of the conference is to review the progress of the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) 2.0 projects being implemented across various States and Union Territories.

The Watershed Mahotsav will be launched at a public meeting to be attended by Union minister for rural development and agriculture Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister of state for rural development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.