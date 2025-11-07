 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to Host National Watershed Conference in Guntur from November 10–11

Andhra Pradesh
7 Nov 2025 11:14 PM IST

he main agenda of the conference is to review the progress of the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) 2.0

Andhra Pradesh to Host National Watershed Conference in Guntur from November 10–11
x
Union minister for rural development and agriculture Shivaraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will host the National Watershed Conference in Guntur from November 10 to 11.

The main agenda of the conference is to review the progress of the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) 2.0 projects being implemented across various States and Union Territories.

The Watershed Mahotsav will be launched at a public meeting to be attended by Union minister for rural development and agriculture Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister of state for rural development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh government PMKVY Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X