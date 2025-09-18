Andhra Pradesh to Develop 100 PHCs with Rs 194 Cr: Satya Kumar

Vijayawada: Minister for health Satya Kumar Yadav said that the state government would develop 100 primary health centres (PHCs) at a cost of Rs 194 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in the AP Legislative Council session on Thursday, the minister alleged that the previous YSR Congress regime had given only administrative approval for developing 100 PHCs, without any real commitment to execute them on the ground.

He explained that of the 100 PHCs, 88 would be built in new premises, while the remaining 12, which are in a dilapidated condition, would also be developed using funds from the XV Finance Commission and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

The minister further announced that Rs 11.71 lakh would be spent on each PHC. In addition, 2,600 posts of health personnel have been filled. Each PHC will conduct 62 types of medical tests and supply 172 types of medicines to patients.