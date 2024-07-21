Andhra Pradesh: Thousands throng Indrakiladri on final day of Shakambari festival

Vijayawada: Vijayawada witnessed a vibrant conclusion to the three-day Shakambari festival at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakiladri.



Scores of devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga, worshipped as Shakambari Devi during the festival.

A sea of devotees participated in the ‘Giri Pradakshina’, a ritualistic circumambulation of the Indrakiladri hill, that commenced at dawn with Vedic chants. The streets leading to the temple resonated with chants of "Jai Bhavani, Jai Durga" as devotees and performers dressed as Goddess Kanaka Durga joined the procession.

Cultural performances added to the festive atmosphere.During the Giri Pradakshina, devotees offered fruits, coconuts, flowers, and special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga and Malleswara Swamy.

The procession culminated at the Maha Mandapam.Simultaneously at the temple premises, priests performed traditional rituals including Saptha Sathi Havanam, Mahavidya Parayanam, Shanthi Pousthika Homam, and Mantapa Puja.

The three-day festivities concluded with EO K.S. Rama Rao and his wife performing Purnahuti, Kushmandi Bali, Marajanam, Kalsodwasana, and Aashirwada rituals at 9:30 am.

Adding to the fervour, devotees offered a large number of Aashada Masam sarees to Goddess Kanaka Durga on the last day. Notably, the Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam temple in Visakhapatnam also presented an Aashada Masam saree to the deity.



