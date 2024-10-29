Temperatures Up by 6°C from Seasonal Average

Visakhapatnam: The maximum day-time temperature in southern and central Andhra Pradesh hovered around 35°C to 37°C in the last three days with little to no rain. The dry conditions are expected to continue and temperatures may also rise in the coming days.On Monday, the temperature was 6.4°C higher than the maximum average for this time of the year in Kavali, recording 37.4°C. Similarly Nellore recorded 35.7°C, 5.1°C more than the maximum average. Machilipatnam recorded 35.4°C, up by 4.5°C. Bapatla, Ongole, Nandigama and Anantapur recorded 4°C above the seasonal average."There are no systems in the Bay of Bengal and the northeast monsoon remains inactive," said IMD, Amaravathi, director Stella S.

She said the Sundays upper air cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha now lay over south Odisha, adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast and extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards.

She said the cyclonic circulation would cause isolated rain in ASR, Parvathipuram Manyam and Srikakulam districts for the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe (Puducherry), Lakshadweep, coastal and south interior Karnataka from October 31 to November 1.

Sources from ASR district said the temperature in the agency areas was also going up. The minimum temperature at Lambasingi was 16°C last week and on Monday it rose to 20°C.

Scientists at Regional Agriculture Research Station, Chintapalli, said the present weather conditions might not change till November 15.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Parvathipuram (Parvathipuram Manyam district) received the highest rainfall of 11.6 cm, followed by Jiyyammavalasa (Parvathipuram Manyam district) 6.6 cm, Komarada (Parvathipuram Manyam) 4.3 cm and Seethanagaram (Parvathipuram Manyam) 3.6 cm.