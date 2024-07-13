Andhra Pradesh: S.V. Rajasekhar Babu Assumes Charge as Commissioner of NTR District

Vijayawada: S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, the new IPS commissioner for NTR district, assumed charge on Saturday. Babu, a 2006-batch SPS officer, prioritised strengthening public grievance redressal for faster complaint resolution. He emphasised building public trust and outlined plans for:

Traffic Management: Streamlining traffic flow, especially for VVIP movement in Vijayawada, the heart of the Amaravati capital region.

Women’s Safety: Identifying crime hotspots and intensifying patrolling to ensure women’s safety. Implementing innovative investigation methods for related cases.

Drug-free state: Aligning with the government's vision, the department will focus on curbing drug abuse, including ganja, in the district.