Andhra Pradesh: Survey for Critically Endangered Bird Species Jerdon’s Courser Begins in Kadapa

Anantapur: The forest department, in collaboration with an NGO from Mysuru, is conducting a survey to locate the critically endangered rare bird species, Jerdon’s Courser - locally called Kalivi Kodi - in the deep forests of Siddavatam range in Kadapa district. The survey will use 100 camera traps to capture the bird images.



The team, led by forest range officer Kalavati and senior researcher Jagannatham, has identified a suitable location for setting up the camera traps.

The objective is to gather evidence of the bird's existence and habits, which will help in conservation efforts. The survey team includes deputy forest range officer Obulesu and the NGO team.

Jerdon's Courser is a bird species classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It was sighted in the Kadapa-Nellore forest area on the Eastern Ghats in 1848. The bird was named after the British soldiers who discovered it in this region.

A century later, in 1986, it was sighted near Reddipalli village, Kadapa district. It was also sighted in the Sri Lankamalleswara Wildlife Sanctuary. Since then, 30 years have passed, but this bird has not been found again.

Since 2002, research on the Jerdon’s Courser and its habitat has been conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) along with the Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the AP forest department.

BNHS researcher Jagannadhan had arranged voice recorders to be placed in the forests. He continued his search up to 2008. Kalivi Kodi was listed among the 50 rarest birds of the world. But sadly the number is diminishing and a bid is on now to save it from extinction.

Jagannatham said the selected location is likely to identify the presence and movement of the rare species in the Siddavatam forest.