Andhra Pradesh: State epidemic cell established to assist during rain

Vijayawada: Dr. K Padmavathi, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, announced that the Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department has alerted officials due to the potential for low pressure in the Bay of Bengal to develop into a cyclone.





With the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Agency warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the South Coast Andhra and Rayalaseema districts, the Medical and Health Department has implemented preventive measures.

Dr. Padmavathi noted that a state epidemic cell has been established, and the helpline number 9032384168 is available to assist the public in cyclone-affected districts. She urged citizens to utilize this number during emergencies in rain-affected areas. Additionally, she stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the epidemic cell and ensuring that district medical and health department offices coordinate effectively with it.



Dr. Padmavathi instructed district medical and health officials to maintain the availability of epidemic cells 24/7 and continuously monitor the situation. Measures have also been taken to set up medical camps at cyclone relief centers and to transfer pregnant women nearing delivery to government hospitals.