Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam Dam Draws Crowds Amidst Massive Water Release

Kurnool: Visitors are flocking to the Srisailam dam to witness the release of water from the lifted gates of the reservoir. Eight gates of Srisailam have been raised by 10 feet to release 3,09,600 cusecs of water. Currently, 3,80,113 cusecs of floodwater is flowing into the Srisailam reservoir from the upstream Jurala and Sunkesula reservoirs.

As of Wednesday afternoon, water level of the Srisailam reservoir stood at 884.50 feet against the full reservoir level of 885 feet.Visitors and pilgrims are captivated by huge columns of water gushing out of the gates with a roar. The flood of people in vehicles is causing congestion around the reservoir.Despite officials sounding sirens in warning, many visitors are not adhering to safety measures. On Tuesday, a car got washed away when water was released because the occupants had parked the car in a dangerous area ignoring the warning.The incident involved people from Dadapur in Doma mandal of Parigi constituency in Telangana. They parked their car close to the water and were bathing near the riverbank. As officials from the water resources department sounded the siren and lifted the reservoir gates, the floodwater rose and swept the car away.The passengers of the car are, however, safe. They managed to bring their car to shore with the help of locals.The incident occurred due to the absence of security personnel on the riverbank.The right and left hydropower stations of Srisailam are continuing to generate electricity.The gates of the Srisailam reservoir have been lit with lights of the tricolour in the night. Combined with the release of water and roar of water, the dam is presenting a stunning view.People from both the Telugu states are visiting the reservoir to enjoy its beauty. However, concerns are rising as they are not following the stipulated safety precautions.