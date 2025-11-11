Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up Cancer Screening, 39 Lakh Examined Under NCD 4.0

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has completed preliminary cancer screening for 39 lakh people and aims to screen the remaining population within six months under its Non-Communicable Diseases programme, NCD 4.0.

Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday that screening for oral, cervical and breast cancer among women, and oral cancer among men, is under way. Results so far indicate 9,963 suspected breast cancer cases, 22,861 suspected cervical cancer cases and 26,639 suspected oral cancer cases.

Suspected patients will undergo further examination by PHC doctors and, if required, will be referred to district teaching hospitals, where oncologists will conduct confirmatory tests and begin treatment. A dedicated operating room numbered 222 has been set aside for cancer care in these hospitals.

The minister said public response to NCD 4.0, launched on September 17, has been stronger than during NCD 3.0. Andhra Pradesh has 4.18 crore adults; under NCD 3.0, 2.92 crore were screened, exceeding expectations.

For better efficiency, the number of diagnostic questions has been reduced from 210 in NCD 3.0 to 28 in NCD 4.0. The minister urged women to come forward for cervical cancer screening, stressing that early detection ensures high chances of cure.