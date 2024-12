Andhra Pradesh: Special Trains to Clear Sankranti Rush

Visakhapatnam: The railways have announced weekly special trains to manage the Sankranti rush.

Train No. 08565 Visakhapatnam–Parvathipuram special express will depart Visakhapatnam at 10.00 am from January 1 to January 20, reaching Vizianagaram at 10.58 am, departing at 11.00 am, Bobbili at 11.53 am, departing at 11.55 am, and arriving in Parvathipuram at 12.20 pm. (11 trips)

In return, Train No. 08566 Parvathipuram–Visakhapatnam special express will leave Parvathipuram at 12.45 pm from January 10 to January 20, reaching Bobbili at 1.10 pm, departing at 1.12 pm, Vizianagaram at 2.10 pm, departing at 2.12 pm, and arriving in Visakhapatnam at 4.00 pm. (11 trips)

Train No. 07165 Hyderabad–Cuttack special will leave Hyderabad at 8.10 pm on Tuesdays—January 7, January 14, and January 21—reaching Duvvada at 9.05 am the next day, departing at 9.07 am, and reaching Cuttack at 5.45 pm.

In return, Train No. 07166 Cuttack–Hyderabad special will depart Cuttack at 10.30 pm on Wednesdays—January 8, January 15, and January 22—reaching Duvvada at 7.35 am the next day, departing at 7.37 am, and arriving in Hyderabad at 9.00 pm.

Train No. 07027 Secunderabad–Brahmapur special express will leave Secunderabad at 9.15 pm on Fridays—January 3 and January 10—arriving in Brahmapur at 2.45 pm the next day.

In return, Train No. 07028 Brahmapur–Secunderabad special will depart Brahmapur at 4.45 pm on Saturdays—January 4 and January 11—reaching Secunderabad at 11.35 am the next day.