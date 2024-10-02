Andhra Pradesh: Snake scare hits tomato market

Kakinada: Due to a drastic decrease in arrivals from Chittoor and Anantapur, tomatoes are currently being sold at Rs 35 per kilo in Rythu Bazaars and Rs 38 in the open market. Typically, there is a price variation of Rs 10 to Rs 20 between Rythu Bazaars and the open market, but the difference for tomatoes is minimal due to poor quality arrivals.



Reports indicate that around 90 per cent of the tomatoes have developed a smudge on their surface. Compounding the issue, a viral social media post claiming that snake bites are causing these smudges has created widespread panic. The post warned that the smudged tomatoes are unsafe for consumption, leading many consumers to hesitate in purchasing them.

One vendor noted that he typically sells tomatoes from 7 am to 10 pm, but since the smudges have been publicised, customers are now fearful and reluctant to buy. As a result, he has started closing his stall earlier, around 2 pm. He mentioned that when such posts circulate on social media, local officials often respond to alleviate public concern.

Wholesale dealer K. Chinna Reddy told the Deccan Chronicle that tomato arrivals have decreased due to recent floods and rains impacting crops in Chittoor and Anantapur. The quality is also poor, with smudges appearing because farmers are cultivating crops in open fields rather than under canopy conditions. The rainwater has hindered proper growth and led to the smudges.

Chinna Reddy noted that while the market used to receive six to eight truckloads of tomatoes, it now only sees about three loads due to reduced production. He anticipates that this situation may persist until after the Dasara festival, when local crops are expected to start arriving in the market.