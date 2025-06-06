Andhra Pradesh Signs Agreement with NVIDIA for Cutting-Edge Research, Skill Development

Vijayawada: In a significant move towards establishing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation, the state government has entered into an agreement with the renowned AI computing company, NVIDIA.

The plan was formalised in the presence of IT minister Nara Lokesh, higher education officials and NVIDIA representatives here on Friday. As part of the initiative, an AI University would be established in Amaravati, focusing on cutting-edge research and skills development in the field of AI.

Lokesh met NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, in Mumbai in October last year, when he sought its collaboration for the AI University. This initiative would help equip students with modern AI capabilities through partnerships with leading private firms, ultimately nurturing the next generation of tech innovators, Lokesh said.

The minister said the MoU also aimed to foster a robust AI ecosystem through skilling, research, infrastructure development and startup acceleration, and to position AP as a national leader in AI-driven innovation and talent development.

Lokesh said, “As part of this partnership, the two sides will work together to skill 10,000 engineering students across Andhra Pradesh over the next two years.”

NVIDIA would also provide curriculum guidance and technical training resources to support AI education and capacity building in engineering colleges across the state.

Lokesh said, “This partnership marks a decisive step in our vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in artificial intelligence. By equipping 10,000 students with cutting-edge AI skills and supporting our startup ecosystem, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready economy driven by innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.”

The government is committed to providing state-of-the-art computing resources, software platforms and hardware capabilities for the AI University.”

Managing director of the Asia South wing of NVIDIA, Vishal Dhupar, said, “We are proud to collaborate with the AP government in building a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem. This initiative reflects our commitment to democratizing access to AI education, accelerating research and enabling startups to innovate at scale.”

“Together, we aim to create a model that can inspire similar efforts across the country,” he added.