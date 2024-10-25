Andhra Pradesh: SI Suspended for Taking Bribe from Ganja Smuggler

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Range DIG Gopinath Jatti on Friday suspended sub-inspector of police of Koyyuru police station K Rama Krishna for his connivance with ganja smugglers.

Rama Krishna caught three persons along with 20 Kgs Ganja on July 04 this year and left them without registering a case and seizing the Ganja by extorting Rs1.25 lakh from the accused through online payments. On the special report of the Superintendent of Police, ASR District, the DIG suspended the SI.