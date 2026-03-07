Andhra Pradesh Sets Example For Nation In Tackling Autism

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the State Advisory Committee on Inclusive Education on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a national model in addressing autism through a scientific and structured approach after visiting the Autism Support Centre at Chinakakani in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district.

The members said the state government had taken a pioneering initiative to address autism scientifically for the first time in the country. They noted that a special committee on autism was constituted on the initiative of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The visiting delegation included Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Adoni MLA P. V. Parthasarathi, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh and Chittoor MLC Kancherla Srikanth. They were accompanied by Samagra Shiksha ASPD K. Ravindranath Reddy, Guntur district APC Kumudini and officials of the inclusive education wing.

During the visit, the representatives interacted with staff and parents of children receiving support services at the centre. They said the government had taken a progressive step by recognising autism as a serious developmental challenge and initiating measures to address it.

The committee members said autism affects each child differently and therefore individual-focused interventions are being designed to understand the specific needs of each child. They added that the government was also addressing the psychological and social challenges faced by parents of autistic children.

They said special training programmes are being planned for ASHA workers and Anganwadi staff to help identify early symptoms of autism at the village level. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared and will be implemented across the state.

The members expressed confidence that the initiative would support children affected by autism and could serve as a model for other states.

Later, the delegation visited the Zilla Parishad High School on the same campus and partook of the Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal, appreciating its taste and quality.