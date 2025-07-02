Andhra Pradesh Set To Become Logistics Hub With New Air Routes: Minister

Kurnool: Union minister for civil aviation K. Rammohan Naidu stated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is determined to develop airports across Andhra Pradesh, leveraging new air connectivity to transform the state into a logistics hub.

On Wednesday, Rammohan Naidu virtually inaugurated flight services between Kurnool and Vijayawada from Delhi. He expressed happiness over the launch, noting that it would greatly benefit people of the undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

The Minister said that compared to previous years, Andhra Pradesh has recorded around a 15 per cent increase in flight capacity this year, with additional services at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Kadapa airports. He also announced plans to establish new airports at Bhogapuram, Nellore, Anantapur, and Kuppam.

He promised his full support to further expand connectivity from Kurnool Airport and confirmed steps to develop night landing facilities.

Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy requested more routes and a revision of flight timings so that services arrive in Kurnool by 5 pm. State industries and commerce minister T.G. Bharath also urged the Union Minister to expedite night landing infrastructure at Kurnool Airport. MPs Bastipati Nagaraju, Byreddy Shabari, MLA Gowru Charitha, and collector in-charge Dr. B. Navya attended the programme.

Photo captions: Ministers T.G. Bharath, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, MPs B. Nagaraju B. Shabari, MLA G Charita, and in-charge collector Dr. B. Navya participate in the inaugural function of the new flight service at Orvakal airport on Wednesday.