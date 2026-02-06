Andhra Pradesh set for Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Anticipating a large turnout for the Mahashivaratri, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees during Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple in Srikalahasti.

Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, along with senior officials of the Endowments, revenue and police departments, reviewed the arrangements at the temple premises on Friday.

He said the festival would be conducted in accordance with the Agama Shastras and Sanatana Hindu traditions.

Reddy said the government was giving special attention to Mahashivaratri celebrations across major temples. Srikalahasti being one of the prominent Shiva shrines, was expected to witness heavy footfall from AP and neighbouring states.

He said, “The temple would issue only Rs 200 and Rs 500 special darshan tickets, while free darshan would be provided as usual to all other devotees.

Endowments principal secretary Hari Jawaharlal said every Mahashivaratri should be treated like a new festival and preparations are made accordingly. He stressed advance planning, deployment of additional volunteers and close coordination among all departments for a smooth conduct of the rituals and crowd regulation.

District collector Venkateswar said emphasis would be on sanitation, drinking water, health services, fire safety and transport facilities. Medical camps, the 108 services and essential departments would be on round-the-clock duty.

SP Subbarayudu said the security plan included strengthening the command control room, installing additional CCTV cameras, drone surveillance at key locations and tight bandobast for both general devotees and VIPs.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy said the Brahmotsavams would be organised better this time. He announced that a pocket calendar along with turmeric and kumkum packets of Swamy and Ammavaru would be distributed to every devotee.

Endowments commissioner Ramachandra Mohan, temple trust board chairman Kotte Sai Prasad and EO Bapireddy were also present.